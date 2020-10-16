Maple Leafs sign Joe Thornton to minimum salary

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on March 03, 2020 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Joe Thornton has taken the plunge.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that the NHL legend has signed a one-year contract worth the $700,000 veteran minimum.

Thornton’s addition will supplement the stable of cheap deals that the Leafs have signed in an effort to balance their top-heavy payroll. It is essentially risk free, as the Leafs can bury his contract in the minors, however, it’s likely that Thornton demanded assurances before signing the contract that finally pried him away from the San Jose Sharks.

Thornton, 41, is currently skating in Switzerland with HC Davos while preparing for his 23rd NHL season. He scored seven goals and totalled 31 points while playing in all 70 games last season for San Jose.

It’s unclear how exactly the Leafs plan on deploying Thornton next season. With Alexander Kerfoot and Jason Spezza filling in behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares on the centre-ice depth chart, Thornton may have to shift to the wing to earn minutes as a swingman on Sheldon Keefe’s lineup.

Toronto has had a focus on veteran additions this offseason, adding Wayne Simmonds and Zach Bogosian up front, while also re-signing Spezza. The efforts have been both a necessity and in some parts deliberate from the franchise, which seems to have acknowledged in its rapid ascent that the roster has been missing key intangibles in terms of leadership and veteran voice.

