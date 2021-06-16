Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to 1-year contract extension

Jason Spezza is returning to Toronto for another year. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Daddy is coming home.

With their first significant transaction since blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs are bringing back a beloved figure for another season, signing forward Jason Spezza to a one-year deal.

Spezza’s staying home!



Jason Spezza has signed a one-year contract extension. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 16, 2021

This will be Spezza’s third consecutive one-year deal paying him the league minimum as he continues to rejuvenate his career with his hometown Maple Leafs. Even if the postseason success hasn’t come, he’s been able to consistently produce points in a depth role.

Averaging just under 11 minutes a night during his two seasons in Toronto, Spezza has scored 19 goals and 55 points through 112 games. For that level of production and cap space, it’s a no-brainer for GM Kyle Dubas to ask the 38-year-old to come back for his 20th season in the NHL.

With this contract signed, the Leafs are projected to have approximately $11.7 million in cap space to fill out a roster that only has 15 players currently on the books, according to CapFriendly.

It will certainly be a summer of bargain bin shopping for Dubas, but at least he has already found a gem in Spezza.

