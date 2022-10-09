Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630.

The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.

