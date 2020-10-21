Maple Leafs sign forward Ilya Mikheyev to two-year contract extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Ilya Mikheyev have agreed to a two-year, US$3.29 million contract extension.

The team announced the deal, which carries an average annual value of $1.645 million, on Tuesday.

Mikheyev was a restricted free agent and reportedly heading to arbitration before the two sides agreed to the extension.

The 26-year-old Mikheyev had eight goals and 23 points in 39 regular season games in 2019-20 — his first season in the NHL.

The Omsk, Russia native had his rookie campaign cut short in December when he suffered a wrist laceration requiring surgery. But he was able to return and suit up for five games in Toronto's qualifying round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets in August.

Mikheyev left the ice in the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27 after being cut on his wrist by Jack Hughes' skate. He was immediately taken to University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, where he underwent surgery to repair a severed artery and tendons.

Prior to joining the Leafs, Mikheyev played four seasons with Avangard of the Kontinental Hockey League, recording 62 goals and 122 points in 224 games. He was a KHL First All-Star Team in 2018-19.

Toronto originally signed the winger in May 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press