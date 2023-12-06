Maple Leafs take on the Senators following Matthews' 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-10, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Ottawa Senators after Auston Matthews' two-goal game against the Boston Bruins in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss.

Ottawa has a 3-4-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 10-10 record overall. The Senators have gone 2-4-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto has a 12-6-4 record overall and a 5-3-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have a 4-2-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Senators won 6-3 in the previous matchup. Vladimir Tarasenko led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored five goals with 19 assists for the Senators. Mathieu Joseph has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

William Nylander has 12 goals and 17 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has scored three goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Kastelic: out (ankle), Thomas Chabot: day to day (leg).

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out (undisclosed), Mark Giordano: out (finger), Matt Murray: out (hip), Timothy Liljegren: out (lower-body), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press