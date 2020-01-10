Maple Leafs re-sign Martin Marincin to one-year deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that they have re-signed defenceman Martin Marincin to a one-year, $700,000 contract extension running through the 2020-21 season.
The @MapleLeafs have re-signed defenceman Martin Marincin to a one-year contract extension.
Details: https://t.co/waioIQp5c7#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/zWjNIMHeWq
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 10, 2020
The 27-year-old signed an identical contract last June, earning him the league minimum for this season.
He was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade during the 2015 NHL Draft for forward Brad Ross and a fourth-round selection.
Marincin is now one of just three Toronto defencemen who have a contract for next season.
Through 13 games played this season, the 6-foot-5 blueliner has averaged 14:19 TOI and has yet to register a point.
More Maple Leafs coverage from Yahoo Sports