Maple Leafs re-sign Martin Marincin to one-year deal

Defenceman Martin Marincin has been extended. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Friday that they have re-signed defenceman Martin Marincin to a one-year, $700,000 contract extension running through the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old signed an identical contract last June, earning him the league minimum for this season.

He was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the Edmonton Oilers in a trade during the 2015 NHL Draft for forward Brad Ross and a fourth-round selection.

Marincin is now one of just three Toronto defencemen who have a contract for next season.

Through 13 games played this season, the 6-foot-5 blueliner has averaged 14:19 TOI and has yet to register a point.

