Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin named best defenceman at World Juniors

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin was named the best defenceman at the 2020 World Juniors. (Peter Kovalev\TASS via Getty Images)

Sweden failed to capture the gold medal at the 2020 World Juniors. And while the bronze Rasmus Sandin’s squad captured over Finland wasn’t the result the 19-year-old desired, he received a measure of consolation on Sunday.

Sandin — who features for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and has played six games for the Maple Leafs this season — was named the tournament’s best defenceman by the IIHF, while also earning a spot on the all-star team selected by the media.

The 19-year-old led all defenceman with three goals and 10 points during the tournament, finishing fifth in scoring overall.

Sandin was joined by countryman Samuel Fagemo on the all-star team. A member of Frolunda HC of the Swedish Elite League and second-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo led the World Juniors in scoring with eight goals and 13 points in seven games.

Canada’s Alexis Lafrenière was named tournament MVP, recording four goals and 10 points in five games. Lafrenière missed two contests due to injury but returned to the tournament in full force, proving why he’s considered by many to be the best prospect since Connor McDavid.

Here is the rest of the all-star team:

Goaltender: Joel Hofer, Canada

Defenceman: Rasmus Sandin, Sweden

Defenceman: Alexander Romanov, Russia

Forward: Samuel Fagemo, Sweden

Forward: Barrett Hayton, Canada

Forward: Alexis Lafrenière, Canada

Most Valuable Player: Alexis Lafrenière, Canada

