Maple Leafs place Marner, Sandin on IR following game against Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Tuesday that both Mitch Marner and Rasmus Sandin have been placed on injured reserve, meaning both will be out for a minimum of seven days.

Marner's injury occurred during Friday's practice session when the forward collided with defenceman and teammate Jake Muzzin. After the collision, Marner and Muzzin exchanged a few words about the incident, and Marner left the ice shortly afterward.

Marner and Muzzin collided during a drill … Mitch got the worse of it & not happy, it appears @BarDown pic.twitter.com/q9wgWxhY4r — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 3, 2021

Sandin suffered his injury during Sunday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. During the third period, the Leafs blueliner was the recipient of a knee-on-knee hit delivered by Jets rearguard Neal Pionk.

Rasmus Sandin is down.



Goes knee-on-knee with Neal Pionk pic.twitter.com/Nh1wVXSb9Y — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 6, 2021

Pionk was not penalized on the play, but he did receive a two-game suspension for his actions.

Defenceman Travis Dermott was also not seen at Tuesday's morning skate, according to Sportsnet's Luke Fox, which puts his status for the Maple Leafs' game later in the day against the Columbus Blue Jackets in doubt.

Mitch Marner was hit by friendly fire and will miss at least seven games for the Leafs. (Getty)

In addition to missing a pair of key players due to injury, Toronto could also be without forward Jason Spezza as the veteran has an in-person hearing scheduled with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his retaliatory hit on Pionk after Sandin's injury.

Jason Spezza is an avenger



Goes right for Pionk pic.twitter.com/95v2TID9UE — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 6, 2021

With it being an in-person hearing, Spezza could potentially miss more than five games for his lunging body check.

In a corresponding move, Toronto called up defenceman Alex Biega, defenceman Kristiāns Rubīns, and forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, and loaned Joey Anderson to the Marlies.

