Maple Leafs' Muzzin sent to AHL for conditioning stint

Muzzin will be spending time with the Marlies through the All-Star break. (Photo by Nick Turchiaro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top defencemen is closing in on a return from injury.

Jake Muzzin has been sent down to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies for a conditioning stint, the team announced on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The @MapleLeafs announced today that the team has assigned defenceman Jake Muzzin to the @TorontoMarlies (AHL) on a conditioning loan. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 23, 2020

While some of his teammates are vacationing or in St. Louis for All-Star Weekend, the 30-year-old blueliner will be returning to game action with Toronto’s AHL affiliate.

Muzzin was originally listed as week-to-week in late December after suffering a broken foot against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27. The defenceman has now missed a total of 10 games due to the injury.

The Marlies play a back-to-back this upcoming weekend in Cleveland against the Columbus Blue Jackets’ affiliate and it is expected that Muzzin will participate in at least one of those contests.

Toronto returns to action Monday against the Nashville Predators, where the veteran defenceman can potentially make his much-needed return to the lineup. The Maple Leafs have a record of 4-3-3 during Muzzin’s absence.

In 38 games played this season, the Woodstock, Ont., native has three goals and 13 points.

More Maple Leafs coverage from Yahoo Sports