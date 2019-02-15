Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner found 2 points and an adorable Valentine in Vegas

Everyone wants someone on Valentine’s Day and special gifts make it all the more sweet.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner accepted a late Valentine invite in Las Vegas, where the Maple Leafs defeated the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 6-3. A young fan made him a homemade card and was spotted by the team and Marner.

Mitchell Marner made a young fan’s day in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Marner, doing what he’s done before, skated over and gave her a memorable moment.





A puck and a photo with your favorite player beats chocolates and flowers every day. Just look at her excitement when he motions to take a photo together.

That’s what sports is all about. He even got a goal, an assist and a ‘W’ for good measure.

Marner did the same fan outreach slightly more than a week ago when a young boy had a pregame sign stating he beat cancer. The 21-year-old player signed a stick and brought it over to him. It was World Cancer Day.

Marner has a team-high 69 points (21 goals, 48 assists) for the Maple Leafs, who currently hold the second spot in the Atlantic Division. It set his career high for assists and tied it for points, both set in his sophomore campaign last year, with a full 25 games yet to play for the young star.

The Maple Leafs head to Phoenix for a Saturday night game against the Arizona Coyotes, but not before Marner had some (in good fun) explainin’ to do.





