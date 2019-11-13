How Mitch Marner's injury affects John Tavares in fantasy hockey

If you play fantasy hockey and aren’t dealing with injury troubles then find some wood really quick and knock on it.

There is an injury monster running around the NHL, and nobody seems to be safe, including Mitch Marner.

The Toronto Maple Leafs winger is set to miss a minimum of four weeks after suffering an ankle injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. This means fantasy hockey owners are going to be without one of their top picks for a good chunk of the season.

Fantasy players who have John Tavares know exactly what that’s like. The Leafs’ centre just recently returned after missing nearly three weeks due to an injury. While Tavares fantasy owners should be happy their star has returned, Marner’s injury certainly puts a damper on the whole thing.

Kasperi Kapanen has been given the first crack at filling the void on Tavares’ right wing, but the early returns yielded no encouraging results at even strength on Sunday night. If you are a Marner owner, I suggest looking elsewhere for a replacement.

His power-play production should hold strong, however. On Sunday, he recorded a goal and an assist on the man advantage.

It’s not a surprise Tavares finished with a career-high in goals last season (47) when he joined Toronto. It’s fair to argue that the talented forward had never been paired on a line with a winger who possesses Marner’s elite playmaking abilities. Now that Marner is out for roughly a month, and Tavares sits on a line with Trevor Moore and Kapanen until Zach Hyman returns, the setup isn’t as nice as it once was.

While neither Marner or Tavares fantasy owners should overreact to the injury, Tavares owners are dealt with a bit of a setback upon getting their top draft pick back into game action.

It's been a frustrating start to the season for the Leafs' dynamic duo. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

