Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin week-to-week with broken foot

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely with a broken foot. (Scott Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered a broken foot and has been listed as week-to-week as he recovers from the injury, the team announced Saturday.

Muzzin will miss Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers.

It’s certainly a surprising development for the Maple Leafs, as Muzzin told reporters didn’t know he broke his foot until after the game. Muzzin suffered the injury during the first period of Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils after blocking a shot and played through the contest without further incident.

Toronto has suffered numerous injuries throughout the season and earlier Friday, forwards Ilya Mikheyev and Trevor Moore were placed on injured reserve, while forward Kenny Agostino and defenceman Timothy Liljegren were recalled from the AHL.

TSN’s Kristen Shilton reports that Martin Marincin will be paired with Justin Holl against the Rangers. Marincin and forward Adam Brooks were called up from the AHL on Friday.

Muzzin has recorded three goals and 13 points in 38 games and has been the Maple Leafs’ most consistent defender throughout the season.

It’s another tough loss for the Maple Leafs, who look to extend to their six-game winning streak without the help of several key pieces of the lineup, Muzzin most certainly among them.

