Maple Leafs hire Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added another big name this summer, naming four-time Olympic champion Hayley Wickenheiser assistant director of player development.

Wickenheiser, 40, holds the Canadian national team record for goals, assists and points and is the all-time leading scorer in the Olympic women’s hockey tournament. She worked with the team earlier this year, serving as a guest coach at Maple Leafs development camp in June.

The Maple Leafs made a number of changes to their department of player development on Thursday.

Hayley Wickenheiser is Canada’s most decorated female hockey player. (CP)

Former blueliner Stephane Robidas has been promoted to director of player development after joining the front office last September as assistant director of player development.

Scott Pellerin, who has been with the team since 2014, has been elevated from assistant manager of player development to senior director of player development.

The Maple Leafs also hired a pair of scouts, bringing in Noelle Needham (Midwestern United States) and Victor Carneiro (Ontario), who previously worked with GM Kyle Dubas as director of player personnel for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Canada Sports