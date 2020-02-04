Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen will not return vs. Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen did not start the second period against the Florida Panthers after a collision with Frank Vatrano. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen left Monday’s game versus the Florida Panthers after winding up on the receiving end of a collision in the first period. He will not return, due to an upper-body injury.

Andersen was replaced by Michael Hutchinson for the start of the second period.

Frederik Andersen (upper body) will not return tonight vs. the Panthers. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 4, 2020

Panthers forward Frank Vatrano barrelled into Andersen during the first period and the 30-year-old left the game for further evaluation.

It would be catastrophic for the Maple Leafs if Andersen missed any time at all. Although he’s struggled for large portions of the 2019-20 season, Andersen has faced a larger volume of starts and shots than any goaltender since joining the Maple Leafs in 2016-17. He is an imperative component to the team keeping their playoff hopes alive, let alone their larger ambitions of winning a Stanley Cup.

Through 41 starts, Andersen has posted a 24-9-6 record with a 2.87 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

Toronto has faced myriad injuries with John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Jake Muzzin, Morgan Rielly, Andreas Johnsson all missing significant time with various ailments throughout the season.

Hutchinson hasn’t inspired confidence for most of his Maple Leafs’ tenure but he’s playing some of the best hockey of his career lately, and will need to be at his absolute best in the event that Andersen is out for any time whatsoever.

