Maple Leafs' former first round pick scores OT winner from his knees
With the Toronto Maple Leafs firmly removed from the playoffs, the Toronto Marlies are the last hockey hope the city has for a championship in 2018.
After defeating the Utica Comets in a best-of-five series during the first round, the Marlies are off to a hot start in Round 2 against the Syracuse Crunch.
Already up 1-0 in the series, the Marlies took the Crunch into overtime in Game 2, and Frederik Gauthier supplied some unbelievable extra-time heroics.
Fee-fi-phenomenal!
Frederik Gauthier with a ridiculous shot to give the #Marlies a 2-1 win in double overtime.#MarliesLive #ThisIsMore pic.twitter.com/Tx3pp1UE1u
— Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) May 6, 2018
Falling to his knees, the Maple Leafs former first-round pick roofed one by the Crunch’s Connor Ingram for the win. An unbelievable effort by Gauthier to get the Marlies a big win in Game 2.
With Toronto winning both games at home, the series now shifts to Syracuse for Game 3 and 4.