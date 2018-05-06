Maple Leafs' former first round pick scores OT winner from his knees

Frederik Gauthier scored an incredible goal on Saturday night. (Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

With the Toronto Maple Leafs firmly removed from the playoffs, the Toronto Marlies are the last hockey hope the city has for a championship in 2018.

After defeating the Utica Comets in a best-of-five series during the first round, the Marlies are off to a hot start in Round 2 against the Syracuse Crunch.

Already up 1-0 in the series, the Marlies took the Crunch into overtime in Game 2, and Frederik Gauthier supplied some unbelievable extra-time heroics.

Fee-fi-phenomenal! Frederik Gauthier with a ridiculous shot to give the #Marlies a 2-1 win in double overtime.#MarliesLive #ThisIsMore pic.twitter.com/Tx3pp1UE1u — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) May 6, 2018





Falling to his knees, the Maple Leafs former first-round pick roofed one by the Crunch’s Connor Ingram for the win. An unbelievable effort by Gauthier to get the Marlies a big win in Game 2.

With Toronto winning both games at home, the series now shifts to Syracuse for Game 3 and 4.