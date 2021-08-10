Maple Leafs renege on Dusty Imoo hire, call decision a 'mistake' after Twitter 'likes' surface

Justin Cuthbert
·1 min read
Brendan Shanahan announced on Tuesday that Dusty Imoo will not be joining the organization. (Getty Images)
Brendan Shanahan announced on Tuesday that Dusty Imoo will not be joining the organization. (Getty Images)

Dusty Imoo will not be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs organization after all.

Maple Leafs president and alternate governor Brendan Shanahan announced Tuesday that Imoo, who was originally hired over the weekend by the Toronto Marlies to serve as the American Hockey League affiliate's goaltending coach, will not be joining the organization. 

Shanahan says the organization made the mistake of failing to "thoroughly" follow organizational protocols when making the decision to hire Imoo.

Shanahan did not mention Imoo's beliefs or social media activity, but the decision presumably stems from the wide-ranging collection of concerning "likes" or endorsements on his Twitter page, which has since been deactivated. Imoo appeared to endorse anti-Black and transphobic ideologies, while also supporting right-wing conspiracies and support for the insurrection on Capitol Hill in January. He also supported anti-vaccination sentiments.

Imoo has been credited for helping Jack Campbell revive his career during their time together with the Los Angeles Kings, a relationship which likely helped him secure the role.

It should not be a surprise that the Maple Leafs have acknowledged and rectified this gross error. They have been one of the most outspoken NHL teams on social issues and Imoo's brief employment certainly belied many of the things it says it stands for.

