Maple Leafs fans salute Bob Cole one last time

One last time, Toronto had the chance to salute the legendary Bob Cole.

The Maple Leafs honoured the play-by-play man with a video tribute at the first T.V. timeout with the Ottawa Senators in town on Wednesday night, acknowledging what’s been billed to be Cole’s final call in the city he took up residency in for so many Saturday nights.

It struck the right chord.

Oh baby! For 50 years, Bob Cole’s calls have captivated the country. Tonight he takes to the broadcast booth in Toronto for the final time. Congratulations and thank you, Bob! pic.twitter.com/Ox7FOHU0XN — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 7, 2019





The 85-year-old Cole has been spending his 50th and final season on the mic touring Canadian rinks, and has been honoured and celebrated at every stop.

True to Bob, he was eager to get back to the game while the sold-out crowd in Toronto delayed the restart to applaud the voice of hockey in Canada for the last half century.

“Wow, let’s get back to this hockey game,” he said, when the game finally was about to get back underway.

