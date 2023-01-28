Maple Leafs fall to Senators without injured Matthews

TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists.

William Nylander and Joey Anderson scored for Toronto, which was without Matthews — the reigning Hart Trophy winner — because of a sprained knee that will keep the star center out at least three weeks.

Ilya Samsonov, who was scheduled to get the night off, made a surprise start and finished with 28 saves as the Leafs suffered just their fourth regulation home loss of the season. Matt Murray was slated to see his first action in goal for the Leafs since Jan. 17, but appeared to take a shot up high from Nylander in warmups and didn’t play.

ISLANDERS 2, RED WINGS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the Islanders past the Red Wings and stopping a six-game skid.

Anders Lee also scored, becoming the 16th player in franchise history to reach 400 points, and Kyle Palmieri had two assists to help Sorokin to his fourth shutout of the season and No. 14 for his career.

Detroit had won two in a row. Magnus Hellberg made 26 stops for the Red Wings in their final game before their bye week ahead of the NHL All-Star break.

DEVILS 3, STARS 2, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime, lifting New Jersey over Dallas.

Hughes’ winning goal skipped off the stick of Dallas’ Tyler Seguin and eluded Jake Oettinger as the Devils rallied from a 2-0 deficit and improved to an NHL-best 19-3-2 on the road this season.

Miles Wood also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves to stretch his personal winning streak to a career-best nine straight games. The Devils, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, earned a split of a road back-to-back after losing 6-4 to Nashville on Thursday night. Five of New Jersey’s last six games have gone past regulation.

Roope Hintz and Ty Dellandrea scored for the Stars, whose last three games have all been 3-2 losses in overtime.

KINGS 4, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pheonix Copley made 41 saves and Los Angeles held on to beat Florida for its third straight win.

Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, who led 3-0 midway through the second period.

Ryan Lomberg and Brandon Montour scored in the second to get the Panthers within 3-2, but Roy’s late empty-netter sealed Florida’s third straight loss.

Carter Verhaeghe added a last-minute goal for the Panthers and Alex Lyon had 28 saves while making his fourth consecutive start in place of the injured Sergei Bobrovsky.

RANGERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist, Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots and the Rangers beat the struggling Vegas Golden Knights.

Chris Kreider, Filip Chytil and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Rangers, who are 8-2-3 in their last 13 games heading into their bye week and All-Star break. Braden Schneider had two assists and Halak won his fifth straight start for New York.

Phil Kessel had a goal for Vegas and Adin Hill finished with 36 saves. The Golden Knights lost for the seventh time in nine games (2-6-1).

HURRICANES 5, SHARKS 4, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored late in regulation and again in overtime to lead Carolina past San Jose.

Necas tied it at 4 when he got his 20th goal of the season with 11.5 seconds left in the third period. Then he beat James Reimer again 55 seconds into overtime.

Sebastian Aho also had two goals for the Hurricanes in their fourth consecutive victory. Andrei Svechnikov assisted on each of Necas’ goals. Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina in the first, and Antti Raanta made 26 stops in his first start since Jan. 7.

Oskar Lindblom, Nick Bonino, Michael Eyssimont and Mario Ferraro scored for San Jose, which has lost four in a row.

FLAMES 5, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists in Calgary's win over Seattle.

Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, which rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle and took two of three in the season series. Dan Vladar made 29 saves and won his fifth straight start.

Recent AHL call-up John Hayden and Eeli Tolvanen scored for Seattle, which was a season-worst 0 for 6 on the power play.

CANUCKS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice, Bo Horvat had a career-high four assists and Vancouver beat Columbus for its second victory in three games under Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet took over as coach after Bruce Boudreau was fired Sunday.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist to help the Canucks improve to 20-26-3. Ilya Mikheyev and Dakota Joshua also scored and Collin Delia made 23 saves.

Kirill Marchenko had two power-play goals for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 29 shots for Columbus.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

