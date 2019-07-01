Report: Maple Leafs expected to sign Jason Spezza

Jason Spezza is expected to sign with the Leafs. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to sign forward Jason Spezza to a one-year contract, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

Spezza’s deal is reported to be worth roughly the league minimum of $700,000.

The move is a homecoming for the Mississauga, Ont., native after he spent the past five seasons with the Dallas Stars. Aside from the local connection, Leafs fans will be very familiar with Spezza, who rose to stardom with the rival Ottawa Senators.

The 36-year-old scored eight goals and added 19 assists for Dallas last season in the final year of a four-year, $30 million deal.

Spezza, who will serve as a depth centre for the Leafs, has two all-star appearances and five 30-goal seasons to his name. He’s well past his prime, but figures to be another leader in the locker room and comes at virtually no cost.

