Maple Leafs defeceman Morgan Rielly blossoming into offensive threat

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly knew he could be a better offensive player.

In his final season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, Rielly collected 12 goals and 42 assists. His 54 points during the 2012-13 season were fifth-best among defenceman in the league third-best on his team. However, his flair for offence had not translated at the professional level.

Until now.

Heading into Thursday's game, Rielly had five goals and 26 assists in 46 games. His 31 points are just five shy of his career-high set during the 2015-16 season over a full 82-game schedule.

"I think it's just confidence," Rielly said at practice this week. "I worked on some things in the off-season, but it was also about being really motivated over the summer to be better."

Last April, the Leafs' season ended with a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Washington Capitals. Toronto had caught teams by surprise, given they were among the youngest teams in the league and had just come off a season in which they finished last (29-42-11, 69 pts).

Rielly, having just completed his fourth season with the Leafs, anticipated that he would have to improve his game. Recording more points was one area where he could show improvement.

"I wasn't all that happy with the offensive aspect of my game last year. I had more to give," Rielly said.

This past summer, Rielly incorporated more skating into his off-season training. He also used the services of Leafs skills consultant Darryl Belfry, who has become the pre-eminent skills coach around the league. He has worked with some of the best NHL players, including Sidney Crosby, John Tavares and Patrick Kane.

Unlike traditional skill development, Belfry reviews tape of players and pinpoints movement inefficiencies that once corrected, show improvement with immediate results.