Maple Leafs confirm they are sticking with Sheldon Keefe as head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs seemed likely to retain their bench boss for weeks, but now they've made it official.

While Sheldon Keefe's return to the Toronto Maple Leafs had been reported for some time, on Tuesday general manager Brad Treliving confirmed the coach would be back next season.

Treliving did not announce an extension for Keefe, who is entering the final year of his contract, saying that it will be discussed at a later date.

"I am really excited and look forward to working with him," Treliving told reporters. "Probably the next question will be relative to contract status. We will deal with that at the appropriate time, but Sheldon will continue on. I am excited for him to do so."

This news had been hinted at prior to reports last week as Keefe has reportedly been part of the interviewing process for assistant coaching candidates in the wake of Spencer Carbery's departure for Washington.

Although the situation is not shocking in light of recent events, it is a bit surprising in the wider context.

The Maple Leafs are sticking with the coach who's been behind the bench since midway through the 2019-2020 season. (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Following the Maple Leafs' loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs it seemed more probable that Keefe would be gone while Kyle Dubas continued on as GM. The GM's unorthodox departure appeared likely to end Keefe's time in Toronto considering he was handpicked by Dubas, but his tenure will continue under Treliving.

"I think he has a bright mind," Treliving said when asked what stood out about the coach. "He is open to change. He is strong in his beliefs, but he also doesn’t think he has all the answers."

In terms of pure record, Keefe's appeal to the Maple Leafs is understandable. The 42-year-old has produced a .678 regular-season points percentage behind the team's bench — the ninth-best mark in NHL history. No one has a produced a better points percentage while coaching as many games as Keefe (267).

The bench boss also has had impressive success at the AHL level where he has a 199-89-31 regular-season record and a Calder Cup Trophy to his name. Even his two years in the OHL resulted in a 98-27-9 performance.

At this point Keefe's credentials as a winner — in the regular season — are beyond reproach. What makes this move slightly controversial is that he has a 13-17 record in the playoffs with the Maple Leafs, winning one series in four years with a team often projected to make deep runs.

The fact the Maple Leafs are keeping Keefe while shaking up their front office seems to imply the organization is happy with what Keefe has been able to accomplish in the face of imperfect roster construction. The players also appear to have faith in Keefe, and vice versa.

"I think Sheldon has a really good relationship with his players. They all think he is a good coach. I think there is a really strong bond," Treliving said. "There is a real strong belief both ways. There is belief from the players in the coach. There is belief from the coach in the players."

It's difficult to know how much of Toronto's inability to find postseason success rests on Keefe's shoulders. By retaining him, the team is indicating that it believes there are more playoff victories in his future than his past.