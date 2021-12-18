Maple Leafs, Canucks each have next two games postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will not see the ice for the next little while.

With COVID-19 making its way through the entire league, the Leafs and Canucks will be having at least their next two scheduled games played at another date.

TOR/VAN won’t play tonight — nor tomorrow (Canucks/Coyotes…Leafs/Kraken). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 18, 2021

Vancouver currently has six players in the league’s COVID protocol, while Toronto has four. They are just two of 17 NHL teams that have at least one player in protocol. There are a total of 89 players on that list.

If a player enters protocol, it does not necessarily mean he has tested positive, but has made close contact with a positive case or was taken out of team activities out of caution.

William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks in a race for the puck. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

After a slew of game postponements announced in the last seven days, reporters are feeling more confident that the rapid spread of the virus through over half of the league will force a league-wide pause. The Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators have already been shut down through the NHL's holiday break.

Toronto has its next game scheduled as Thursday against the Blues, and the Canucks are currently scheduled for a Tuesday clash against the Sharks. With the holiday break approaching, who knows if those games will actually happen.

