Maple Leafs bring losing streak into matchup with the Kings

Toronto Maple Leafs (17-10-7, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles is 20-8-5 overall and 7-6-4 in home games. The Kings have an 18-0-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Toronto has an 8-3-5 record on the road and a 17-10-7 record overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 120 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has scored 14 goals with 23 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 11 goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 3-4-3, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press