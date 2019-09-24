Auston Matthews facing disorderly conduct charge in Arizona

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews faces a disorderly conduct charge in Arizona. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews is facing a disorderly conduct charge in Scottsdale, Arizona, which originated from a May 26 incident.

The team released the following statement via Sportsnet’s Luke Fox.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews. Auston is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.”

Matthews has a pretrial conference scheduled for Wednesday morning, but he isn’t mandated to appear in court.

The Toronto Star obtained the police report, which details the incident that took place outside Matthews’ residence.

Fayola Dozithee, a security guard at Matthews’ building, was sitting inside her car outside the building at 2 a.m. Dozithee was alarmed when she heard the sound of someone trying to open her door, and said it was Matthews, who was with a group of friends.

Dozithee exited her vehicle and confronted Matthews, and she said that the Leafs’ star told her he thought it would be funny to see how she responded.

She told Matthews and his group of friends that she is a military veteran with PTSD, and asked how they could find it funny to get into a woman’s car unprompted at that time of day.

Dozithee states in the report that Matthews appeared to be intoxicated and repeated that he thought he’d find it funny. Matthews then reportedly walked away, dropped his pants and grabbed his buttocks while keeping his underwear on and left.

The police report states there is video footage that shows a man heading toward the condominium elevators with his pants near his ankles.

