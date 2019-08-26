Maple Leafs announce 32-man roster for Prospects Tournament in September

Roberston, Toronto's 2nd round pick at the 2019 NHL Draft will be in Traverse City. (Getty)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced the 32-man roster that will be attending the 2019 Traverse City Prospects Tournament beginning Friday, September 6th.

This will mark the first time the Maple Leafs will attend the annual event, joining the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Toronto’s roster includes 18 forwards, 11 defencemen and three goaltenders, featuring two young prospects from their 2019 NHL Draft class: Nicholas Roberston and Mikhail Abramov.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Toronto’s tournament schedule includes three round-robin games against St. Louis, Chicago and Detroit.

Toronto Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe will coach the team, with assistant coaches Rob Davison, Jack Han and A.J. MacLean, as well as goaltending coach Jon Elkin and Newfoundland Growlers head coach John Snowden.

Forwards:

Defenceman:

Goaltenders:

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports