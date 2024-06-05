Maple Leafs add former Islanders head coach Lambert to Berube's staff

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert as an associate coach on Craig Berube's staff.

The 59-year-old Lambert posted a 61-46-20 record as Islanders head coach.

He was promoted from associate coach after Barry Trotz was fired following the 2021-22 season and led the Islanders to the playoffs the following campaign, where they lost to Carolina in the first round.

He was fired midway through the 2023-24 season and replaced with Patrick Roy.

Lambert, from Melfort, Sask., has also served as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals (2014-15 to 2017-18) and the Nashville Predators (2011-12 to 2013-14).

He helped Washington win a Stanley Cup in 2018.

Lambert has also coached in the American Hockey League and Western Hockey League, including four seasons as head coach of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals (2007-08 to 2010-11).

As a player, Lambert recorded 124 points (58 goals, 66 assists) and 521 penalty minutes over 283 games with Detroit, Quebec and the New York Rangers.

The Maple Leafs also announced assistant coach Dean Chynoweth will not be returning after three seasons with the club.

Berube was announced as Maple Leafs coach on May 17, replacing the fired Sheldon Keefe.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press