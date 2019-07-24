Maple Leafs add F Aberg among seven players signed

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of seven players Wednesday, including forward Pontus Aberg, who scored 12 goals with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild last season.

In addition, the Maple Leafs signed forwards Kenny Agostino, Tyler Gaudet, Kalle Kossila, Nick Shore and Garrett Wilson, as well as defenseman Kevin Gravel.

Aberg, 25, scored 11 of his 12 goals last season in 37 games with the Ducks. He has 17 goals scored and 26 assists in three NHL seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Agostino, 27, has five years of NHL experience, scoring eight goals with 22 assists for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. He played with the Canadiens and Devils last season.

Gaudet, 26, has 20 games of NHL experience, all with the Arizona Coyotes, scoring one goal with three assists.

Kossila. 26, played in 19 games over three seasons with the Ducks, scoring two goals with one assist.

Shore, 26, has 15 goals and 38 assists over four seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators and Flames.

Wilson, 28, has two goals with six assists in four seasons and 84 games with the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Gravel, 27, has a goal and 12 assists over 106 games with the Kings and Edmonton Oilers.







-Field Level Media