Maple Leafs activate Andreas Johnsson, place Jake Muzzin on IR

The Maple Leafs are getting one of their top wingers back. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)





Prior to Sunday’s game against the Florida Panthers, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced they have activated forward Andreas Johnsson from long-term injury reserve.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 25-year-old is considered to be a game-time decision to face the divisional opposition, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Johnsson was initially placed on LTIR after taking a shot off his ankle against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 4. He has missed a total of 15 games .

In a corresponding move, Toronto is placing defenceman Jake Muzzin on the IR with a broken foot he suffered while blocking a shot against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27. At the time of his injury, Muzzin was considered to be week-to-week.

Maybe the Maple Leafs should just stop using their feet to get in the way of the opponent’s shots?

Through 30 games played this season, Johnsson has scored six goals and 16 points, primarily playing on the Leafs’ top line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander. While Muzzin has never been the most dynamic offensive player — 13 points in 38 games this season — his shutdown ability on the Leafs’ blue line has been noticeably absent since his injury.

NHL Yahoo Cup

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports