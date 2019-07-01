Leafs acquire Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Tyson Barrie, Alex Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen, and a 2020 third-round pick.

The Avalanche are retaining 50% of Barrie’s $5.5 million cap hit as part of the deal.

Barrie is coming off the most productive season of his career, notching 14 goals and 59 points, adding a goal and eight points during the playoffs for the Avalanche. He is another elusive top-four defenceman the Maple Leafs have been in search of, and could ease Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin’s workload entering the 2019-20 season.

“I can't wait to get there and try to win a Stanley Cup with these guys,” Barrie told reporters during his media availability Monday.

Tyson Barrie calls the Leafs’ offence “probably second to none.” — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) July 2, 2019

Kerfoot scored 15 goals and 42 points last season and will likely be slotted into the space vacated by Kadri in the trade. The 24-year-old is a defensive specialist with some playmaking upside and provides the Maple Leafs forward corps with another young player who is still entering their prime.

"I don’t know if there’s any place in the league better to be traded to right now than Toronto."



Welcome to Leafs Nation, Alex! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/oPXvHP9HSK — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 2, 2019

Here is how the salary components break down for both teams.

The #Leafs acquire Tyson Barrie, Kerfoot & '20 6th from #GoAvsGo for Nazem Kadri, Rosen & '20 3rd.



Barrie: Yr 4/4 $5.5M Cap Hit (50% retained) - UFA

Kerfoot RFA



Kadri: Yr 4/6 $4.5M Cap Hit

Rosen: Yr 1/2 $750K Cap Hit - UFA#Leafs Net -$2.5M Cap Hithttps://t.co/eNk8QFINt5 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 1, 2019

Kyle Dubas says Nazem Kadri’s contributions with the Leafs were “massive.” Says the team will miss his personality, presence in the room, competitiveness and talent.



Postseason behaviour did not play into the decision, he says. — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) July 2, 2019

It’s a bittersweet ending to Kadri’s career in Toronto, with his last moment in the white-and-blue leading to a series-long suspension during the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Bruins. Kadri cross-checked Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in the face and was sanctioned by the league office.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the Avalanche weren’t part of the 10-team no trade list Kadri submitted to the Maple Leafs.

Kadri had spent his entire career with the Maple Leafs after being selected in the first round (7th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. The veteran forward scored 16 goals and 44 points during the 2018-19 season and scored 32 goals in each of the previous two years.

Rosen played sparingly for the Maple Leafs, suiting up in four games during the 2018-19 season, and will now be afforded an opportunity to get more minutes with the Avalanche.

