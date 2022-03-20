Maple Leafs acquire Mark Giordano from Kraken

The Maple Leafs have reportedly acquired Mark Giordano from the Kraken. (Getty)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made their first trade leading up to the trade deadline on Monday, reportedly acquiring stabilizing defenceman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Seattle will cash in on some Leafs picks, earning two second-round picks and a third-rounder on the deal. The Kraken will retain 50 percent of Giordano's salary.

The Leafs also get forward Colin Blackwell in the trade.

The 38-year-old Giordano had spent his entire career as a member of the Calgary Flames before he was taken by the Kraken in their expansion draft last year. He became the first captain in franchise history for them.

Through 55 games this season, Giordano has earned six goals and 23 points.

It has almost become a cliche in a way, but certainly Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas values local players coming home to play for Toronto. With Jason Spezza, Wayne Simmonds, Michael Bunting, and obviously John Tavares, there are enough homegrown players currently on the Leafs roster to fill out a full starting lineup. Now, Giordano is the latest Toronto native to be a Leaf.

With the significant injury to Jake Muzzin, it was fairly obvious that this team was going to be active leading up to the trade deadline, and getting the extremely experienced Giordano – the newest Leaf has played in 1,004 games in his 16-year career – is certainly one way to try and provide some sort of security on the blue line.

Additionally, the 2019 Norris Trophy winner played multiple years on the same pairing with current Leaf T.J. Brodie, but it is still to be seen if head coach Sheldon Keefe decides to reunite the two.

Now, Toronto has their first move out of the way and we will have to see if there are any more before 3 p.m.

