Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Announces Results of Vote For Election of Directors
MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reports that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on June 24, 2020 there were 528 shareholders voting in person and by proxy holding in total 104,396,595 Voting Common Shares, being 84.27% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.
Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated May 8, 2020 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.
The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:
Names of Directors
Number of
Percentage of
Number of
Percentage of
W.E. Aziz
103,291,844
99.17%
869,742
0.83%
W.G. Beattie
103,286,626
99.16%
874,960
0.84%
R.G. Close
103,978,156
99.82%
183,430
0.18%
J.M. Fraser
103,889,781
99.74%
271,805
0.26%
T.D. Hockey
104,027,680
99.87%
133,906
0.13%
J.A. Lederer
103,809,635
99.66%
351,951
0.34%
K.N. Lemon
104,120,249
99.96%
40,944
0.04%
J.W.F. McCain
104,115,176
99.96%
46,410
0.04%
M.H. McCain
103,356,010
99.23%
805,576
0.77%
C.M. Stephenson
104,072,957
99.91%
88,629
0.09%
All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation. The advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation, as detailed in the Management Information Circular, was accepted with 98.30% of votes in favour. A full report on voting results will be posted under Maple Leaf Foods' profile at www.sedar.com.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, LightlifeTM, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MFI.
