Maple Leaf Foods expands efforts to support front line workers, communities and health care providers during COVID-19 pandemic

MISSISSAUGA, ON , March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) today announced that it is taking immediate action to further support its front line staff, emergency food relief and health care providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actions include a weekly bonus for its hourly staff, an investment of approximately $2.0 million to support emergency food relief efforts and an investment of $2.5 million in a new fund to provide personal support to front line health providers during this crisis.

"In this global crisis, we are compelled to look beyond our business and do what we can to support the many dedicated people who continue to deliver the critical services we depend on, as well as the most vulnerable in our society," said Michael McCain , President and CEO. "We encourage all companies with resources and capacity to do what they can to add their support. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in working alongside governments to fight this pandemic and restore our public and economic health."

Maple Leaf Foods' expanded efforts focus on four key efforts:

Supporting Essential Staff : Producing safe, nourishing food is an essential service that is made possible by the dedication of people who work in our production and distribution facilities. Effective immediately, Maple Leaf Foods will be providing its hourly people who are working to maintain a safe supply of food with an $80 /week additional support payment, in addition to regular and overtime pay.





Supporting Emergency Food Relief : In partnership with the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security (the "Centre"), Maple Leaf Foods will be supporting the critical efforts of food security organizations to meet vastly increased demands. In addition to $500,000 in financial and food contributions recently committed, Maple Leaf Foods and the Centre will be launching a matching campaign to raise an additional $2.0 million to support emergency food relief efforts across Canada .





Supporting Health Care Workers : Maple Leaf Foods will be donating $2.5 million to the CANADIAN FRONTLINE HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS PROTECTION FUND (CFHPPF), a fund being established by hospital foundations across the country to provide additional support for front line health care workers.





Supporting Knowledge Sharing: As a major Canadian food company, making safe food is at the core of what Maple Leaf Foods does. Our supply chain knowledge of how to operate in food-safe, pathogen-controlled environments can provide transferable practical knowledge on how to keep Canadian manufacturing and supply chains safe. Maple Leaf Foods will be working with its peers and partners in the public and private sector to coordinate forums for knowledge sharing and expertise to combat this pandemic, and keep our supply chains safe as we provide essential services.





About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods is a producer of food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneider's®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife®, Field Roast Grain Meat Co.TM and Swift®. Maple Leaf employs approximately 13,000 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security

Over 4 million Canadians face food insecurity. They live with the uncertainty of how they will feed their families…every day. The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically heightened this issue. People who live with food insecurity don't have the means to meet their normal food needs, let alone stockpile for the future. The Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security is ramping up efforts to support emergency relieve through a public matching campaign to be launched this week. We have a deep and long-term commitment to advance sustainable food security for all Canadians, but these times require extraordinary measures.

