Interactive map shows how many over-80s have been vaccinated in your area

This interactive map shows how many people aged over 80 have received their first coronavirus vaccine in your area.

After care home residents, over-80s – along with frontline health and social care workers – are top of the priority list for receiving a vaccine.

The sooner more over-80s receive their first jab, the sooner people in the next two priority groups – over-75s and then over-70s – are likely to be offered their vaccinations.

The government is aiming to have offered a vaccine to everyone in the top 4 groups - about 15 million people - by 15 February. It says the vaccine rollout will be extended into new priority groups in areas where a majority of those in the highest priority groups have had a first dose.

The latest figures from NHS England show how many vaccines have been delivered in 42 sub-regional areas of the country as of Sunday, and are presented in full in the map above.

Christina Watkins, 82, receives a vaccine in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday. (PA)

The data shows 85% of over-80s in Gloucestershire had received their first dose – the highest for any sub-regional area of England.

It is followed by Northamptonshire (78%) and Hereford and Worcestershire (76%).

The areas with the lowest proportions are Suffolk and North East Essex (36%) and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire (43%).

It comes as home secretary Priti Patel assured people that the vaccines are safe as she sought to counter disinformation, particularly that targeted at individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds.

She told the Downing Street press conference on Thursday: “I want to take this moment and opportunity to counter some of the disinformation about the vaccine especially any messages targeted towards those from an ethnic minority background.

“This vaccine is safe for us all. It will protect you and your family. It is our best chance of beating this virus.

“So I urge everyone from across our wonderfully diverse country to get the vaccine when their turn comes to keep us all safe.”

Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS England’s regional medical director for London, also sought to allay concerns related to vaccine hesitancy.

He told the Downing Street briefing: “We do have communities who do have entirely legitimate and understandable concerns about the vaccines.

“So we do know, for example, that in some of our Asian communities, in some of our Black communities, there are longstanding concerns that actually go back generations because of the history, in the way people were brought up by their grandparents, who were told by their grandparents that experiments were done in the early part of the last century, that unethical experiments were done way back in the 60s.

“I’m convinced as a doctor, having looked at all the research, looked at the processes that we have through the medicines health regulatory authority, this is a safe and effective vaccine.

“The things that happened historically in the past have not happened now we have good research evidence and I would urge people who are offered the vaccine to come together.”

