The map that shows the testing blackspots in the UK

More than a million people in the UK live over an hour from their nearest coronavirus testing centre, new Telegraph analysis has revealed.

Some of the worst areas for connectivity to a regional testing centre are Norfolk, Cornwall, North Wales and the Scottish Borders.

Some 43 regional testing centres were available for the public on 28 April, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. Fifteen of these have opened in the last week, as the Government scrambled to hit its aim of having 48 open by the end of April.

The drive-through network aims to provide thousands of swab tests for critical key workers, to identify if they currently have coronavirus.

But using road travel times from the TravelTime mapping service, analysis shows that these testing centres leave vast areas of Wales, Scotland, East of England and the South West without significant coverage.

In addition to these regional testing centres, the Department of Health and Social Care said there were a further 16 satellite testing centres to detect coronavirus. At least half of these are healthcare facilities which have particularly urgent need for test kits.

The department also plans for 11 mobile testing centres - based at Nottingham, Wembley, Gateshead, Leeds, Manchester, Gatwick, Plymouth, Edgbaston, Stansted Airport, Preston and Bristol - to provide further cover, along with home-testing kits.

None of these satellite testing centres or planned mobile testing centres tackle the under-represented areas of Norfolk, North Wales or the Scottish Borders.

Experts have warned that testing capacity has to be increased across the country in order to lift the lockdown.

Professor Karol Sikora, a private oncologist and Dean of Medicine at the University of Buckingham, told The Telegraph: “'There is no question - we were far too slow off the mark with testing which was not helped by a lack of pre-existing infrastructure.

“We can't fight this virus blind, we need to follow South Korea and Germany's lead and use testing to hunt the virus down.

“There are logistical issues. Getting these tests to the people that need them is challenging. Embracing spare capacity in private labs could help solve this problem.”

The worst areas for connectivity are Cornwall and Norwich, home to large populations and yet more than an hour’s drive from a test centre.

Some 200,000 people live in Norwich alone, living over an hour from their closest testing centre at the Copdock Park and Ride in Ipswich.

Likewise, the Tipner Lorry Park in Portsmouth opened on 21 April - but this is still more than an hour's drive from Cornish population hubs such as Truro and Newquay.

There is no regional testing centre on the Isle of Wight.

The Government has been criticised for its slow increase in testing across the UK, with it looking unlikely to hit its own 100,000-a-day coronavirus testing target.

Figures show 29,000 tests were carried out in the latest 24-hour period of data available to the government. This does not include tests carried out over the weekend.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Our aim as we tackle this virus is to make it easy, fast and simple for any essential worker who needs a test, to get a test.

“In addition to setting up a nationwide network of drive in testing sites, we have introduced home testing kit delivery, deployed mobile testing units operated by the Armed Forces, and built three new ‘mega labs’ to analyse test samples.

“This is in addition to more than doubling the capacity of the NHS and Public Health England laboratories, all in a matter of weeks. 569,768 people have now been tested in the UK, and the vast majority report no issues with the process. We are determined to ensure that everyone who needs a test can get one.”

The standard international test for coronavirus is quantitative, making it relatively easy to measure how much virus they are making - known as the 'viral load'. This could be crucial in determining not only how infectious a person is, but also how dangerous their passing on coronavirus can be.

Methodology

In order to calculate the numbers behind this story, the Department of Health and Social Care provided us with a list of regional testing sites as of 27 April 2020. We then geo-located each site.

Then, we used the TravelTime mapping service to generate shapes of areas within a 30-minute off-peak drive of each regional testing site. Anything that fell outside of these merged areas was further than a 30 minute drive from a regional testing site.

This was then overlaid with population density data to be able to reveal population hotspots with limited access to regional testing sites.