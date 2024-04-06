Maolida eyeing more prizes after award

Hibs forward Myziane Maolida is eyeing another Premiership player of the month award after picking up the prize for March.

Having bagged four goals in four league games last month, the forward says joining Hibs has helped restore his confidence after a tough period in the game.

"It means I played well and tried to help the team and do my best," Maolida told Hibs TV. "I'm happy to receive this prize and I hope I win Premiership player of the month again.

"I enjoy my football a lot here and I'm happy to play with Hibs. I hope will continue like this."

On the coaching staff, he added: "They helped me a lot, they give me advice and confidence. I'm very confident, I play my football and try to score and assist."