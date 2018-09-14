Manzi "ready to forgive" Fenati for brake lever grab

Fenati was black-flagged from the San Marino event for reaching across and grabbing Manzi’s brake lever during a battle for position, and has handed a two-race ban.

But the following day he was released from his current Snipers Kalex ride, and a few hours later his 2019 team – MV Agusta Forward Racing – announced it has terminated the Italian’s contract.

But Valentino Rossi protege Manzi, who was expected to stay on as Fenati’s teammate at MV Agusta next year before the events of last weekend, has said that he didn’t believe that Fenati’s act was “malicious” even though it caused his front wheel to momentarily lock and almost made him crash.

“Yes, I am ready to forgive him [Fenati],” Manzi told Italian broadcaster Mediaset. “We let time run its course, we let things calm down and then one day yes.

“I did not sue him and I did not even move to do it. I want to turn the page and move on. It was a bad gesture, but it wasn’t malicious.”

Stefano Manzi, Forward Racing Motorsport.com

Stefano Manzi, Forward Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

While receiving near-universal condemnation from the grand prix paddock, some figures have come out in support of Fenati, notably his former Moto3 title rival Joan Mir.

The future Suzuki MotoGP rider took to Instagram to encourage the Italian to come back stronger after working on taming the “impulses that betray you sometimes”.

“Last year you were a great rival and you pushed me to the limit during the whole season, we had a ton of battles, but you always acted like a great rider and sportsman on track,” wrote Mir.

“We were on the podium together many times and I can see that you are noble not only when winning but also in defeat. I think you are a great person.

“Don't give up and fight for your future as a rider. Everybody deserves a second chance and even a third one.

“Work to correct those impulses that betray you sometimes and come back to the track as the great rider that you are. We have a thousand battles left to fight.”

Story Continues

Joan Mir, Leopard Racing, Romano Fenati, Snipers Team Motorsport.com

Joan Mir, Leopard Racing, Romano Fenati, Snipers Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Fenati: "Too much injustice" in racing

As well as his double sacking, Fenati has also had his licence revoked by the Italian national federation – effectively preventing him from racing – and has been summoned by global governing body FIM to its Swiss headquarters to explain himself.

The 22-year-old, a winner of 10 grands prix and runner-up to Mir in Moto3 last year, was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper Repubblica that in any case he will “never race again”.

“It is no longer my world,” he said. “Too much injustice. I will go and work in my grandfather’s shop for a while, with him and my mum, like I did before.”

However, speaking to Gazzetto dello Sport, Fenati left the door slightly ajar for a future return.

“I could say one thing today, and maybe tomorrow I’ll see things in the opposite way,” he said. “For now I just want to escape this thing.”

Romano Fenati, Marinelli Snipers Motorsport.com

Romano Fenati, Marinelli Snipers

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images