Manya Singh's Story From Being a Rickshaw Driver's Daughter To Miss India Runner-Up

Manya Singh’s journey from being an auto rickshaw driver’s daughter to the Miss India platform is nothing short of inspirational. Manya was crowned the second runner up at the Miss India 2020 beauty pageant on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Miss India Runner-Up, Manya Singh. Picture Courtesy: Femina Miss India's Instagram

Manya Omprakash Singh was born in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, and has a younger brother. Her father is an auto-rickshaw driver. Coming from a humble background, Manya had to struggle hard to give herself a better future.

From not being able to pay her school fees and afford books to being neglected by fellow classmates for being an auto driver's daughter, Manya has faced it all during childhood.

In an earlier Instagram post, Manya revealed how she had struggled over the years to make her dream come true. She wrote, "I have spent many nights without food and sleep. I walked for many afternoons on foot. My blood, sweat and tears became food for my soul and I dared to dream. Being the daughter of a rickshaw driver, I never had the opportunity to go to school because I had to start working in my teens."

“All the clothes I had were hand-me-downs. I yearned for books, but luck wasn't in my favour. Eventually, my parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery my mother had to ensure that I paid my exam fees in order to earn a degree. My mother has suffered a lot to provide for me,” she added.

Manya, who won the regional round and was crowned Miss India Uttar Pradesh last year, started working at a Pizza Hut store at the age of 16. Her task was to wash dishes at the restaurant. She appeared for her 10th boards while working at the pizza chain and even scored an 80 percent aggregate.

“At 14, I ran away from home. I somehow managed to complete my studies in the day, became a dishwasher in the evening, and worked at a call centre at night. I've walked hours to reach places so I could save the rickshaw fare. I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother, and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams," she added.

Earlier, an Instagram post by Miss India organisation shared how Manya had been disregarded for not knowing how to speak fluently in English and for her 'not-so-good’ looks. "She was called "not good-looking" and was disregarded by others for not being able to speak fluently like others. However, it was this very difficult time in her life that helped her and pushed her towards her passion to work harder."

Ever since Manya was crowned at the Miss India ceremony, congratulatory wishes came pouring in for the young model. Many celebrities including Former Miss World, actor Manushi Chillar and Dia Mirza expressed their happiness on Manya’s achievement.

(Edited by Anju Narayanan)

