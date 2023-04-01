There are many ways to call someone a fool – but these are some of the best

'There are almost certainly more ways to tell someone they are a fool than for just about anything else in the English language' - getty

Dimwit. Buffoon. Dipstick. Birdbrain. Muppet. Nincompoop. Each of us has a favourite word to use when we want to call someone a fool, but what are they, and where do they come from?

While it’s said (probably apocryphally) that certain peoples have 57 words for “snow”, there are almost certainly more ways to tell someone they are a fool than for just about anything else in the English language – and that’s ignoring four-letter words, which many resort to at times of frustration with others.

Many terms for “fool” are based on someone not having much in the way of grey matter, such as “birdbrain” or “pea-brain”. Similarly, the supposed density of someone’s cranium is a common theme. In the same way that someone might be called thick, words such as blockhead, fathead and the US-favoured lunkhead play on this.

Away from comment on the thickness of one’s skull, it becomes a bit more difficult to unpick the origin of words. Perhaps one of the most well-known synonyms of “fool” is “plonker”, thanks to its use in Only Fools and Horses. One theory is that this dates back to the 1800s, when something of extraordinary substance was known as a plonker, due to such an item making a “plonking” noise when being set down. Commonly, a thick piece of cloth assumed this name – leading us back to the word “thick”. It’s only a short journey from there to the 1920s, when “plonker” became a slang word word for “penis” (which is itself a source of many insults) – hence the related phrase to “pull one’s plonker”.

My own “foolish” word of choice is “nincompoop”, purely as it is so satisfying to say, particularly with the three syllables enunciated quite separately: nin-com-poop. In the first published dictionary, Samuel Johnson suggested this might be a corruption of the Latin non compos mentis, meaning “not of sound mind”. However, it seems more likely that it has its origin much further back, in the name Nicodemus, a Pharisee who asked naive questions of Jesus in John’s Gospel. Another school of thought is that it derives from a combination of “ninny” (itself a corruption of “innocent”) and “poop”.

Another favourite is the dialect “barmpot”, which is used in the north of England. A barmpot was originally a container used to store yeast, and barm was the froth found on the top of fermenting beer – thus a link to “frothing at the mouth”, and hence “excited” or “idiotic”. And if you’ve ever wondered about “nitwit” or the related “twit”, this comes from “nit”, a word of German origin meaning “nothing” and “wit” – so a nitwit has, literally, “no wits”. As for the self-effacing “muggins”, this originates from a term in the card game cribbage, being the act of stealing another’s points because they have been added up incorrectly.

Whether you prefer to call someone a chump or a chowderhead, a jellybrain or a jerk, a drongo or a dope, there’s no shortage of alternative ways to call someone a fool. You’d be a galoot or a chump to think otherwise.

