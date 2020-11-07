How many votes did Kanye West get in the US election?

Kanye West said he will continue with his presidential ambitions (AP)





Kanye West was forced to accept defeat in the 2020 US election after his longshot bid for the White House was hampered by repeated failures to make the ballot in several states.





The rapper, worth $1.4 billion, has however hinted that he will continue his presidential ambitions.





Here we take a look at how the rapper fared in the November 3 election.





Failure to make the ballot





West announced his presidential candidacy in July. He said his platform was based on Wakanda, the fiction kingdom from the Black Panther movie.





Explaining why he was running under the guise of “The Birthday Party”, West said: “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”





The rapper appeared on the ballot in just 12 states after his late bid for president meant he missed the filing deadline in most states. He failed to make it in battlegrounds like Florida, Pennsylvania and Michigan.





One resident in Arizona sought legal action to scupper West’s chances of running.





View photos A California ballot for the 2020 US presidential election lists US rapper Kanye West AFP via Getty Images AFP via Getty Images More

West instead urged voters to “write in Kanye West”. A write-in candidate is someone whose name does not appear on the ballot but is instead physically written in by a voter.





Fans of the 43-year-old rapper shared photos of their ballots, with his name added in by hand.





What has the Stronger rapper said about the election?





In October, just weeks before the election, the devoutly religious West tweeted his first campaign video, promising a focus on faith if he made it to the Oval Office.





“We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer,” West said in the advert, which featured a black-and-white American flag.





“Through prayer, faith can be restored. We, as a people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together.”





West, who has been vocal in his anti-abortion stance, promised to “build a stronger country by building stronger families” if he won power.





He added: “Families are the building blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.”





On Election Day the 43-year-old appeared to acknowledge that his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He tweeted a silhouette picture of himself against the backdrop of an election map of the US, with the caption: “WELP Kanye 2024.”





How many votes did West receive?





According to the preliminary tallies, West’s “Birthday Party” collected just 60,000 votes out of an estimated 160 million votes.





In Colorado, he got nearly 6,000 votes in a state that went to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. In Vermont, another state that went to Mr Biden, West got more than 1,200 votes, according to an Associated Press tally.





In Arkansas, he got 3,979 votes; in Idaho, he got 2,309 votes; in Iowa, he got 3,179 votes; in Kentucky, he got 6,259 votes; in Louisiana, he got 4,837 votes; in Minnesota, he got 6,796; in Mississippi, he got 3,009 votes; in Oklahoma, he got 5,587 votes; in Tennessee, he got 10,188 votes; and in Utah, he got 4,053 votes.