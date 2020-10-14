Air Fryers and Instant Pots Are Up to 58% Off for Amazon Prime Day

One of the best times to save on a Roomba robot vacuum or kitchenware essentials is on Amazon Prime Day. Now that Prime Day is officially underway with only a few hours left, the discounts we're finding on appliances are a little insane.
We're rounding up the best kitchen, cleaning, and home appliance sales straight through Prime Day. See below for some deals you can shop today, including smart home tech, vacuums, Instant Pots, and more.
Our favorite Prime Day sales on appliances
- Save up to $230 on select RoboRock robot vacuums.
- Take up to 55% off Lodge Cookware.
- Take 43% off select Le Creuset Enameled Cast Ironed Chef’s Ovens.
- Take up to 33% off select Instant Pots.
- Take up to 35% off Dash air fryers.
- Take up to 28% off select Breville-Nespresso coffee machines.
- Save up to $80 on select Shark vacuums.
- Take up to 42% off select Germ Guardian air purifiers and filters.
- Take up to $200 off select iRobot Roomba vacuums.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
- Take up to 24% off select Ninja Foodi air fryers and pressure cookers.
- Take up to 47% off George Foreman grills.
- Take up to 38% off Keurig coffeemakers.
- Get 25% off the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Quart.
- Get 21% off the Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart.
- Get 33% off the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer 8-Quart.
- Get $10 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart.
- Get $20 off the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart.
- Get $70 off the Breville Virtuo Coffee and Espresso Machine.
- Take up to 43% off AmazonBasics kitchen appliances.Get up to 50% off Vitamix Blenders, like the 520 Professional Blender.
- Take up to 62% off select Cuisinart, including coffeemakers and cookware.
- Take up to 40% off MOOSOO appliances, like MOOSOO compact refrigerator.
- Take up to 36% off select Camp Chef stoves and grills.
- Take 13% off Ullo Wine Decanter.
- Take up to 40% off Chefman appliances.
- Take up to 40% off T-fal cookware.
- Take up to 50% off Wüsthof knives.
- Take up to 25% off Hamilton Beach kitchen appliances.
- Take up to 20% off Mr. Coffee coffee makers.
- Take 40% off Galanz’s 4-in-1 ToastWave.
- Take 22% off Mueller Austria’s best-selling Ultra Stick 500 Multi-Purpose Immersion Blender.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Appliances
- Take up to $110 off select Dyson air purifiers and vacuums.
- Take up to 39% off select Bissell vacuums and air purifiers.
- Take up to 46% off select Germ Guardian air purifiers and filters.
- Take up to 30% off select homeLabs cleaning appliances.
- Take up to $90 off select Winix air purifiers and filters.
- Take up to $126 off select Hoover vacuums.
- Take up to $300 off select ECOVACS vacuums.
- Save up to 54% on select Shark vacuums.
- Save up to 44% on select RoboRock robot vacuums.
- Take up to 43% off select Eufy robot vacuums.
- Take up to $200 off select iRobot Roomba vacuums.
- Take up to 15% off Giantex home products, like washers and dryers.
- Take $200 off select Tineco vacuums.
- Take $50 off Honeywell HFD360 Bluetooth Smart AirGenius 6 air purifier.
- Take 20% off PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger.
- Take $80 off UV Light Sanitizer and Sterilizer Box.
- Take up to $100 off select Kyvol robot vacuums.
