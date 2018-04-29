Many undrafted FCS players getting NFL shot

(STATS) - The bargain shopping began immediately after the NFL Draft ended Saturday evening as teams came to terms with the many undrafted free agents who will try to fight their way on to a roster.

Going undrafted can be an advantage for a player who has multiple free agent offers and can pick a team that offers a favorable situation for him.

Following are many of the FCS players who according to announcements and reports have signed, agreed to terms or accepted a tryout with NFL teams. The list will continue to grow as teams head toward rookie minicamps in May.

Arizona Cardinals: Dylan Cline, OL, Jacksonville State; Chad Kanoff, QB, Princeton; Mike Needham, OLB, Southern Utah; Austin Olsen, OT, Southern Illinois; Matt Oplinger, OLB, Yale; Andy Smigiera, S, Robert Morris; Andrew Vollert, TE, Weber State; Malcolm Washington, CB, Northern Iowa

Atlanta Falcons: Dontez Byrd, WR, Tennessee Tech; Tere' Calloway, SS, Alabama A&M; Richard "Dewey" Jarvis, OLB, Brown; Damoun Patterson, WR, Youngstown State

Baltimore Ravens: Jaelon Acklin, WR, Western Illinois; Chris Board, LB, North Dakota State; Jordan Brown, CB, James Madison; Randin Crecelius, OL, Portland State; Justin Evans, OT South Carolina State; Alex Thompson, C, Monmouth; De'Lance Turner, RB, Alcorn State

Dallas Cowboys: Malik Earl, WR, Missouri State; Donovan Olumba, CB, Portland State; Ed Shockley, LB Villanova

Detroit Lions: Mike Ford, CB, Southeast Missouri State; Kyle Lewis, RB/WR, Cal Poly; Chad Meredith, OLB, Southeast Missouri State; Patrick Smith, WR, Tennessee State (also New York Jets tryout)

Chicago Bears: Abdullah Anderson, DT, Bucknell; Terrell Bonds, CB, Tennessee State (also Oakland Raiders tryout); Tafon Mainsah, CB, Richmond; Bryan Schor, QB, James Madison

Cleveland Browns: Elijah Campbell, FS, Northern Iowa; Montrel Meander, S, Grambling State

Green Bay Packers: Tim Boyle, QB, Eastern Kentucky; Raven Greene, FS, James Madison; Alex Light, OL, Richmond; Caleb Melton, DT, Cal Poly; Kevin Radar, TE, Youngstown State; Chris Seisay, CB, Portland State; Mack Weaver, DE, Eastern Illinois

Houston Texans: Anthony Coyle, OL, Fordham

Indianapolis Colts: Mike Basile, FS, Monmouth; Chris Cooper, SS, Stony Brook; Zach Duffy, OL, Lehigh; George Odum, SS, Central Arkansas; Kellen Soulek, DT, South Dakota State; Justin Spencer, OT, Youngstown State; Keith Wrzuszczak, P, Eastern Kentucky

Jacksonville Jaguars: Darius Jackson, OLB, Jacksonville State

Kansas City Chiefs: Elijah Marks, WR, Northern Arizona; Jacquet McClendon, TE, Indiana State; Jimmy Murray, OL, Holy Cross; Ebenezer "Ebo" Ogundeko, DE, Tennessee Titans; Devondre Seymour, OT, Southern Illinois; D'Montre Wade, CB, Murray State

Los Angeles Chargers: Chris Durant, OT, William & Mary; Albert Havili, DE, Eastern Washington; Tevin Lawson, DE, Nicholls; Anthony Manzo-Lewis, FB, Albany; Detrez Newsome, RB, Western Carolina; Trent Scott, OL, Grambling State; Kent Shelby, WR, McNeese

Los Angeles Rams: Dalton Keene, DE, Illinois State; McKay Murphy, DT, Weber State

Miami Dolphins: Connor Hilland, OL, William & Mary

Minnesota Vikings: Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State; Jake Wieneke, WR, South Dakota State

New Orleans Saints: A.J. Hantak, LS, Eastern Illinois

New York Giants: Jawill Davis, WR, Bethune-Cookman; Tae Davis, LB, Chattanooga

New York Jets: Tyrice Beverette, S, Stony Brook; Reggie Hall, CB, Jacksonville State; Justin Lea, OG, Jacksonville State; Patrick Smith, WR, Tennessee State (also Detroit Lions tryout)

Oakland Raiders: Terrell Bonds, CB, Tennessee State (also Chicago Bears tryout); Jaeden Graham, TE, Yale; Jesse Hoskett, QB, Southeast Missouri State

Philadelphia Eagles: Ray Bolden, WR, Stony Brook; Jeremiah Briscoe, QB, Sam Houston State; Jordon Gandy, WR, Murray State; Ryan Neal, FS, Southern Illinois; Troy Pelletier, WR, Lehigh

Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Boyton, CB, Austin Peay; Trey Johnson, CB, Villanova; Ikenna Nwokeji, OL, Elon; Peter Pujals, QB, Holy Cross

San Francisco 49ers: Stacey Bedell, RB, Stony Brook; Ross Dwelley, TE, San Diego; Frank Stephens, WR, Northern Colorado; Connor Wentz, TE, North Dakota State

Seattle Seahawks: Jatitus "Ty" Allen, C, Tennessee State; Jason Matovu, FS, Maine; Jacob Ohnesorge, C, South Dakota State; Skyler Phillips, OG, Idaho State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nick McBeath, LB, Holy Cross; Joe Zema, P, Incarnate Word

Tennessee Titans: Andrew Ankrah, DE, James Madison; Austin Barnard, P, Samford; Nick DeLuca, MLB, North Dakota State; Ryan McKinley, CB, Montana; Aaron Stinnie, OT, James Madison

Washington Redskins: Martez Carter, RB, Grambling State; Danny Johnson, CB, Southern; Rico McWilliams, CB, Southeast Missouri State; Timon Parris, OT, Stony Brook