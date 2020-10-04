The Mean Girls Cast Reunited, and Lindsay Lohan Revealed She Always Wanted to Play Regina

It's a North Shore High School reunion, everyone! On Oct. 3 (yes, the famous day when Aaron Samuels talked to Cady Heron), the cast of Mean Girls had a virtual meetup with Katie Couric to talk about the iconic movie and encourage fans to vote in partnership with HeadCount and #GoodToVote. Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and more chatted about their favorite memories, what it felt like to be cast, and what people still remember about the film today.

We learned a few behind-the-scenes fun facts during the reunion to keep in mind for our next trivia night. For example, did you know Lohan originally auditioned for Regina George? Or that Chabert's favorite line is, "I don't think my dad, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be too pleased to hear about this"? I hope Chabert keeps a stock of the Mean Girls-themed pastries in her pantry at home.

Rachel McAdams missed the massive Zoom call, but still found time to reminisce with Couric separately about the experience from nearly 17 years ago. We can't believe it's been so many years since the movie first came out, but after a Broadway re-creation, and another movie in the works, we're excited to see where the Plastics go next. Watch the full reunion below.