How many teeth does a jaguar have, and what causes a stitch? Try our kids’ quiz

Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brain-teasers for future quizzes





1 Eira, 9, asks: how many teeth does a jaguar have? 12 teeth and two fangs 15 120 30 Laurie, 6, asks: what causes a stitch when you run? Your heart We don’t know Your ribs – one of them gets stuck Being short of breath Iris, 9, asks: how many types of miaow does a cat have? Three Cats can create more than 60 miaows, each with a specific meaning Cats have only one miaow but lots of purrs Each species of cat has its own kind of miaow Maya, 10, asks: what is the longest someone has done a handstand for? 59.23 seconds for a one-arm handstand Four and a half minutes Fiveminutes and 6 seconds 12 minutes and 20 seconds Josie, 10, asks: how much cheese is eaten by people in the UK in one year? On average, a person in the UK eats 1kg of cheese in one year – the same weight as a pineapple On average, a person in the UK eats 5kg of cheese a year: about the same weight as a male cat On average, a person in the UK eats over 10kg of cheese in one year: about the same weight as a medium-sized dog It’s impossible to count the amount of cheese eaten each year as it is so much!

1:D - Jaguars have 30 teeth, which they use for attacking and eating prey. They have very strong jaw muscles and a more powerful bite than any other big cat. They can even bite through crocodile skin and turtle shells., 2:B - Scientists aren’t sure. One theory is that when you run, your stomach and liver pull on little things called ligaments which connect them to the diaphragm, the muscle that separates the stomach from the heart and lungs. Some scientists think eating a big meal right before exercising causes bad digestion, leading to a stitch., 3:B - Experts believe each cat can create more than 60 miaows. Kittens use them to communicate with their mothers; older cats miaow at humans to tell them if they are, say, hungry or unhappy, 4:A - The Guinness World Record for longest one-arm handstand is 59.23 seconds. There is no category for a two-arm handstand, but some claim the record could be hours or even a whole day! , 5:C - On average, people in the UK eat 30g of cheese a day, more than 10kg a year. In 2019, the countries that at the most cheese per person were the Czech Republic, Germany and France

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.



Does your child have a question? Submit one here