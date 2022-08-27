For many students across the U.S., segregated schools are still a reality. Here's why.

Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Last month, the U.S. General Accountability Office publicly released findings of an analysis showing that more than a third of public-school students still attend schools that are largely segregated.

The analysis submitted to the House Committee on Education and Labor examined Common Core data compiled by the Department of Education. Despite a “significantly more diverse” student population overall, it said, schools nationwide – including those in urban, suburban and rural areas – are still divided along racial, ethnic and economic lines.

What the numbers showed:

  • About 18.5 million students in 2020-2021 went to schools that were predominantly same-race or same-ethnicity schools – that is, schools where 75% or more of students were of a single race or ethnicity.

  • About 14% of students attended schools where 90% or more of the student population was of a single race or ethnicity.

  • School boundaries matter: About 13,500 schools that qualified as predominantly same-race/ethnicity were located within 10 miles of another such school of a different race/ethnicity.

What they are saying:

  • “The people I teach, who are district leaders and schoolteachers, it’s what they see in their schools,” said Ruth Lopez, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies at the University of Houston. “I’m grateful that it’s being paid attention to, because a lot of times there’s an assumption that schools are no longer segregated."

  • Jamel Donnor, professor of education at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, said charter schools are also a factor. “They tend to be overrepresented with Black and brown students,” he said. Elsewhere, in states like Arizona, he said, some have become segregated refuges for white families fleeing other public schools.

Digging deeper:

The analysis also examined 10 years of Education Department data and found that district secession has also played a role. The process, in which schools sever ties with one district to form a new one, can also produce segregated schools.

The secession data reflected 36 newly formed districts in seven states. Compared with their previous districts, the new districts on average had about triple the portion of white students and double the share of Asian students but just two thirds the percentage of Latino students and one-fifth the portion of Black students.

The fledgling districts were also largely wealthier than their old ones, with just half the rate of students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch.

“This isn’t the only practice that leads to segregated schools, but it’s one to keep an eye on,” Lopez said, though she said it’s important to consider that even Asian-majority schools may reflect broad diversity within that population.

In this April 23, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., under umbrella at left, addresses civil rights marchers on Boston Common after a march from the Roxbury section of the city to protest segregation in schools, unequal employment and housing concerns. Disparities between white and black workers in lucrative fields in metro areas around the country still linger 50 years after King's death.
In this April 23, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., under umbrella at left, addresses civil rights marchers on Boston Common after a march from the Roxbury section of the city to protest segregation in schools, unequal employment and housing concerns. Disparities between white and black workers in lucrative fields in metro areas around the country still linger 50 years after King's death.

The bigger picture:

The GAO said it undertook the study after being asked to examine the prevalence and growth of segregation in K-12 schools, noting that a history of discriminatory practices has fostered inequities in education, intertwined with disparities in wealth, income and housing.

The office previously reported that students who are poor, Black and Hispanic largely go to schools with fewer resources and less positive outcomes.

“Because district boundaries typically define the schools a student can attend and public education is partially funded by local property tax revenues, lower-income communities generally have fewer resources available for schools,” the office stated in its analysis summary.

The policy of tying property taxes to school funding has come under frequent fire from education equity advocates.

“For a lot of people, particularly those of means, one of the reasons they choose where to live is because of the reputation of the schools,” Donnor said. “So it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy in many ways.”

Lopez said she hears constantly from school leaders that the demands of providing education are rising while resources decrease. Those challenges, she said, have only been heightened by the pandemic as well as a political climate that has muzzled discussion of student diversity and inclusion.

“You can’t look at these issues separately,” Lopez said. “Seeing how they overlap is important.”

One challenge, Lopez said, is that despite increasingly diverse student populations, teachers and school leaders of color are still highly underrepresented.

“You do have schools that are segregated, but what can we do to provide those children an education that values who their families are?” Lopez said. “Looking at teacher diversity is really important and one possible solution.”

Donnor said the answer also requires a return to public-school principles.

“We have to remind everyone that public education is a public good, a requisite for a healthy, thriving democracy,” he said. “Public schools bring people of all walks of life together, and there is an inherent good to that.”

Want to know more? Here's what you missed:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: School segregation affects more than a third of U.S. students

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • Countdown to 2023 games begins as Team P.E.I. returns from Canada Summer Games

    The 2022 Canada Summer Games have wrapped up, and Team P.E.I. is taking the competition home with them. The Games' closing ceremony was presented on Sunday night following two weeks of competition in the Niagara region of Ontario. The ceremony, held at a park overlooking the world-famous Niagara Falls, ended with a fireworks show as the Canada Games flag was handed over to the future hosts, Team P.E.I. The province will host the 2023 Winter Games in just six months' time, since these summer game

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o