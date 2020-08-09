Many Still Looking Away From Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.5x Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Excelsior Capital has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing earnings at a reasonable pace. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this good earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Excelsior Capital, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Any Growth For Excelsior Capital?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Excelsior Capital would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 5.7% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 46% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for contraction of 0.3% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this information, we find it very odd that Excelsior Capital is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Excelsior Capital revealed its growing earnings over the medium-term aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to shrink. We think potential risks might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio and share price. Perhaps there is some hesitation about the company's ability to stay its recent course and swim against the current of the broader market turmoil. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Excelsior Capital (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Excelsior Capital's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

