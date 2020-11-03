How Many Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Southwest Gas Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Boughner for US$382k worth of shares, at about US$76.49 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$67.67. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.57k shares for US$1.3m. But insiders sold 1.80k shares worth US$130k. In total, Southwest Gas Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about US$62.84 on average. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Southwest Gas Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Southwest Gas Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that President & CEO of Centuri Construction Group Inc. Paul Daily paid US$61k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Southwest Gas Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Southwest Gas Holdings insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

