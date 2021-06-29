'Sopranos' prequel: 'Many Saints of Newark' trailer reveals Michael Gandolfini as Tony Soprano

With the first "The Many Saints of Newark" trailer, Michael Gandolifini steps in as young Tony Soprano, the role his late father James Gandolfini made famous in HBO's seminal series "Sopranos."

The "Sopranos" prequel, produced and co-written by creator David Chase, focuses on Tony's early years and his influential relationship with Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), the father of Michael Imperioli’s "Sopranos" character Christopher Moltisanti.

"Legends aren't born, they're made," the trailer intones as Dickie steers the impressionable, college-aspiring Tony toward the underworld life. Dickie even explains how to take "hot speakers."

“You take the speakers right, at the same time, you say to yourself 'This is the last time I’m ever going to steal something,' " Dickie says. "It’s that simple."

Junior (Corey Stoll, left), Livia (Vera Farmiga), Johnny (Jon Bernthal) and Tony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) gather with Joanne (Gabriella La Piazza) and Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) in the upcoming "The Many Saints of Newark."

It cements the ethos for Tony's long road and crime family-rise during one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history. Meanwhile, rival gangsters challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

Among the cast, Vera Farmiga steps in as younger Livia Soprano, the acid-tongued dysfunctional parent memorably played by Nancy Marchand in the original series.

Told by a guidance counselor her school struggling son has a high IQ, Livia grimaces, "You can’t prove it by me, he’s got a D-plus average" before snorting about his leadership potential.

Directed by Alan Taylor (2013's "Thor: The Dark World"), "The Many Saints of Newark" will be in theaters on October 1 (streaming on HBO Max for 31 days following theatrical release).

Leslie Odom Jr., (as Harold McBrayer), Jon Bernthal (as Johnny Soprano), Corey Stoll (as Junior Soprano), Billy Magnussen (as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri), John Magaro (as Silvio Dante) and Italian actress Michela De Rossi round out the cast.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Sopranos' prequel: 'Many Saints of Newark' trailer reveals Gandolfini