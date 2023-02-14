So many new restaurants are coming to the Boise area. Which are you most excited about?

The number of restaurants in the Treasure Valley is on the rise, with many new dining concepts and a few old favorites returning to the Boise area.

Entertainment columnist Michael Deeds has been turning out loads of stories on those that are recently opened and some that are opening in the coming months. And we thought we’d ask you which restaurants you’re most looking forward to.

So let us know what you’re most anticipating with your vote. Is it a slice of pie at the new Marie Callender’s in Meridian, a Double-Double at In-N-Out Burger, camarones al mojo at Garibaldi’s Mexican Restaurant, or something you’ve never had before at The Dalton Royal, a new local concept?

Take our survey below and give a shout-out to the new kids on the culinary block. You can vote for up to three. If that’s still not enough, refresh and vote again.