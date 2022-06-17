Many residents at Wisconsin veterans nursing home are dehydrated, internal email says

John Diedrich and Katelyn Ferral, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·6 min read

Residents at the troubled Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove are not getting enough water, resulting in dehydration and patients being sent to the hospital, according to an internal email obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The email, with the subject line "DEHYDRATION," was sent earlier this month, shortly after a USA TODAY Network investigation found a litany of problems in the facility, including veterans not getting enough water.

"Staff please be aware that we have been having a lot of members either be sent out or have labs completed here showing that members are Dehydrated!!" the email stated. "We have along had several members with impacted bowels. This is not acceptable. We can do better.

"PLEASE make sure that members are being offered fluids often throughout the shift, especially with the weather getting hotter and members sitting outside. Nurses report to aides the importance of fluids. Thanks for all you do every day."

Dehydration has been a chronic problem at the facility, which ranks among the worst state veterans homes in the country in terms of violations and fines, according to the investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The Union Grove facility was cited for 62 violations and received fines totaling $250,000 since 2017, records show.

How veterans home nationwide rank in citations and fines

US leaders respond to problems at Wisconsin veterans home

Following the newspaper's investigation, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., separately sent letters to federal authorities asking for outside reviews and additional oversight. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., also called for an investigation. State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, has sought hearings on the facility.

In addition, co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Audit Committee last week asked Mary Kolar, secretary of the state Department of Veterans Affairs, for details about the violations, complaints and staffing numbers since 2018. They gave Kolar, who oversees Union Grove and the two other veterans nursing homes, until the end of this week to respond.

Union Grove and other veterans homes like it across the country are run by states but funded with federal dollars.

'Beyond troubling': Federal lawmakers from both parties call for more oversight of Wisconsin veterans home

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called the situation at Union Grove an urgent issue and said his administration has to do a better job. Evers said he would cooperate with any outside investigation into conditions at Union Grove. He did not offer new initiatives but vowed to continue efforts to address staffing shortages.

VA calls email 'fairly standard practice'

The internal email, sent by Amanda Ross, who works at the facility and evaluates the quality of care provided to residents, went to the facility's nursing staff. Ross did not respond to emails and calls.

Colleen Flaherty, a Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman, called emails like Ross' "fairly standard practice" and said all nursing homes must remain diligent about ensuring residents have enough water.

"As a skilled nursing facility dedicated to quality care, Union Grove staff is trying to ensure our members are comfortable and well-taken care of at all times," Flaherty wrote in an email to the Journal Sentinel on Wednesday.

Flaherty noted some medical conditions and medications can cause dehydration and that staff accounts for that.

"Currently at Union Grove, water pass is done three times daily with each shift, and members always have continuous access to water and ice," she said. "Any member who needs assistance is routinely offered fluids during cares, during snack/activities, and with meals. This is best practice in long term care."

Flaherty did not immediately respond as to whether this is a new hydration practice or about how many residents Ross was referring to when she wrote that "a lot of members" have been found to be dehydrated at Union Grove.

Staffing shortage affecting care

Flaherty said care at the Union Grove facility has been hampered by short staffing that predates the pandemic and has gotten worse. Among efforts to improve hiring and retention, the state in May extended a $5-an-hour pay raise for nurses at Union Grove and other state facilities that started last year through at least next year. In addition, the state has closed a wing of Union Grove and also part of a veterans home in King to consolidate patients because of short staffing, she said.

The violations at the Union Grove home have included:

  • Medication mistakes.

  • Failure to investigate allegations of patient abuse.

  • Poor food.

  • Filthy conditions.

  • Infection control.

  • Lack of water for residents.

Hydration for elderly people, especially in nursing facilities, is crucial.

Numerous medical studies conclude that older adults are especially vulnerable to dehydration, which can cause high death rates and other medical problems, including severe constipation, acute confusion, falls and delayed wound healing.

It can be especially problematic in hospitals and nursing homes, where patients have complex medical conditions that make them more at risk, the studies show.

Failing to ensure residents were hydrated resulted in a violation at the Union Grove facility in early 2021. Months earlier, resident Randy Krall was rushed to the hospital after his wife, Luane, was told he had not had water for much of the day. He was so dehydrated, his wife said, that doctors had trouble getting a urine sample to diagnose what was wrong with him.

Luane and Randy Krall are pictured on Valentine's Day 2018 at the Union Grove veterans home.
Luane and Randy Krall are pictured on Valentine's Day 2018 at the Union Grove veterans home.

Randy Krall returned to the Union Grove facility and died on Dec. 19, 2020.

Residents interviewed in May told a Journal Sentinel reporter they had problems getting water.

Veteran Gordon Voss, 91, said he has trouble getting enough water at night. By morning, "I am spitting cotton balls," he said.

'No one should receive this kind of care': Pattern of violations found at one of worst US veterans homes

Flaherty, the veterans affairs spokeswoman, said a search of records revealed no deaths or hospitalizations among residents in the last 90 days due to dehydration at the veterans home.

Quran Qaasim, 75, also a resident, ended up in the hospital in April in part because of a lack of water at the veterans home, according to his daughter, Nyesha Qaasim.

She said her father was admitted to a Burlington hospital nearly in sepsis with severe kidney issues and a urinary tract infection that doctors attributed to a lack of water.

Quran Qaasim Sr Right and daughter Nyesha Qaasim in February 2022
Quran Qaasim Sr Right and daughter Nyesha Qaasim in February 2022

"It was abuse and negligence," said Nyesha Qaasim, who has filed a complaint with the state Department of Health Services. "It was unbelievable, really unbelievable because stuff like that is preventable."

Quran Qaasim, a Vietnam veteran who suffered a stroke before coming to the home, spent nearly a month in the hospital recovering and then returned to the veterans home in Union Grove late last month, said his daughter.

"I believe he is in imminent danger there," she said.

But Nyesha Qaasim, who lives in Phoenix, said she is not his guardian; her brother is.

She said she learned late Tuesday that her father was again in the hospital. The cause, according to the doctor treating him? Dehydration.

Reporter Daphne Chen contributed to this report.

Contact John Diedrich at (414) 224-2408 or jdiedrich@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @john_diedrich.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Veterans dehydrated at Wisconsin nursing home, internal email says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Jon Cooper: Lightning focused on bigger picture after Game 1 loss

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper says his team is focused on the bigger challenge of winning a seven-game series to lift the Stanley Cup rather than dwelling on stumbling out of the gate in Game 1.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada Soccer announces roster for upcoming women's international window

    Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.