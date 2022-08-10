Many questions for Trump, few answers

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Former President Donald Trump pleads the Fifth, but not about the search of Mar-a-Lago. Inflation comes off a 40-year historic high, but it's still up there. And conflict around a Ukrainian nuclear facility has global leaders on edge.

👋 I'm Laura Davis. It's Wednesday. It's time for Wednesday's news.

But first, they've got thousands of beagles, and they all need homes. 🐾 After being saved from a facility that bred them for drug experiments, nearly 4,000 (super cute) beagles are looking for forever homes. Here's their story.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Trump takes the Fifth in N.Y. as Mar-a-Lago questions swirl

Former President Donald Trump plead the Fifth at a deposition, but it wasn't related to Monday's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Here's the latest:

In New York: Trump arrived at the state attorney general's office in New York this morning for a deposition under oath in the long-simmering investigation into his namesake organization, but he declined to answer questions. "I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," Trump wrote in announcing his decision to invoke his right against self-incrimination. Keep reading.

👉 Here's a breakdown of the storm of investigations involving the ex-president

In Florida: Trump, who was in New York when agents descended on Mar-a-Lago, has blasted federal officials, claiming the search is the latest example of his ongoing political persecution. But former federal officials say he knows what was taken, and why they took it: FBI agents were legally required to leave behind the search warrant and an inventory listing what items were seized. Read more.

Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.
Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation.
Protesters stand in front of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Protesters stand in front of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Inflation comes off 40-year high, but stays elevated at 8.5% 

Inflation's still high – but not as high as it was before. Raising hopes that a relentless surge in prices may have peaked, consumer prices increased 8.5% from a year ago, down from a 9.1% annual rise – a 40-year high – in June, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index. Gas prices, which led the inflation spike, are finally tumbling, on fears that a global recession will squash demand. Pump prices fell 7.7% from the previous month but are still up 44% annually. Read more from the report here.

Conflict near Ukraine nuclear plant stokes fears of disaster

Fighting around a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has stoked fears of an international nuclear disaster, and global leaders are voicing concerns. Shortly after invading the country, Russian troops took over the Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukrainian operators have been kept in place to run the plant, but conflict around the facility has fueled fears of disaster similar to that in Chernobyl, which saw the world's worst nuclear accident in 1986. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven demanded Wednesday that Russia return control of the plant to Ukraine, Reuters reported. The latest from Ukraine.

In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Aug. 7, 2022, a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent.
In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Aug. 7, 2022, a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the Dnieper River. It is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent.

Real quick

🗳 Primary results: Wisconsin Democrats unite behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Vermont looks to break the glass ceiling and Rep. Ilhan Omar survives a Minnesota squeaker. Check out the highlights here.

Boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting to start 3rd grade this fall

Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old who was shot during a Fourth of July parade and was paralyzed from the waist down, is expected to return to school this fall, his family said. Cooper has been in the hospital since the day a gunman opened fire from a rooftop in Highland Park, Illinois, more than a month ago, killing seven people and wounding dozens more. Cooper was shot in the abdomen and suffered a severed spine. In a sign of progress this week, his family announced Cooper will rejoin his twin brother, Luke, in third grade. Now, the family is looking into options for wheelchair-accessible housing and a vehicle. Read more here.

Cooper Roberts, 8, was shot in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
Cooper Roberts, 8, was shot in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Send her an email at laura@usatoday.com or follow along with her adventures – and misadventures – on Twitter. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump deposition, Mar-a-Lago search, inflation, Highland Park shooting. It's Wednesday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • OnPolitics: PACT Act to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits signed into law

    The PACT Act is designed to provide health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits during deployment.

  • FBI's Wray denounces threats following search of Trump home

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Christopher Wray, who was appointed as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous.” “I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said. “Violence against law e

  • Wildfires rage in France, thousands evacuated

    STORY: Wildfires tore through the Gironde region of southwestern France on Wednesday, destroying homes and forcing the evacuation of 10,000 residents.Black-and-orange skies, darkened by the smoke billowing from forests and lit up by the flames, were seen across the area as the fires continued to burn out of control.In Belin-Beliet, a local security official said the fire seemed to somehow outmaneuver efforts to contain it:"It's a bitter fight as we speak. What's going to happen tonight? The fire has learned how to surprise us. I don't know. The fire spiraled like a snail's shell, it came back on its tracks. It then went off to the south, then to the north. The fire has learnt how to surprise us.He described the conflagration as something with a life of its own:"It created its own wind, its own story, its own movement. It has now decided to head off towards the north with two major fronts."France, like the rest of Europe, has been struggling this summer with successive heatwaves and its worst drought on record. Dozens of wildfires are ablaze across the country, including at least eight major ones.Sweden and Italy are among countries preparing to send help to France.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Canada's Fernandez out of National Bank Open after straight-sets loss to Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot she sustained at the French Open. While Fernandez showed plenty of fight in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. Af

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.